This man shoveling snow in shorts, sandals is the epitome of a true New Englander

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - It’s very hard to get much more New England than shoveling snow in shorts and sandals as a major winter storm whacks the region.

A man in Gloucester on Thursday perfectly illustrated what it means to be a true New Englander.

Barbra Murch shared a photo on Facebook of “Crazy” Carl Mckay-Stratton shoveling his yard while wearing his “summer attire.”

Gloucester was expected to get up to 15 inches of snow by the time the storm cleared out.

