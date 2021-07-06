SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A father is demanding answers as police in Somerville continue to investigate a shooting that left his 16-year-old daughter with critical injuries and a nearby apartment riddled with bullet holes early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired at the intersection of Jacques and Grant streets around 1:35 a.m. found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Somerville police.

“Probably she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Raj Ghimire, the victim’s father.

Ghimire says his daughter was out walking her dog when she was struck by the gunfire.

“They had a surgery all over her stomach to see anything inside but they couldn’t take the bullet out,” Ghimire explained.

Neighborhood resident Jennifer Leone, whose apartment was also struck by the gunfire, says she was sleeping when a bullet flew through her wall.

“It was surprising because we didn’t even know what it was at first. We thought it was fireworks cause of July 4th,” she said.

Ghimire called on investigators to track down the shooter as his daughter continues to undergo extensive medical treatment.

“They need to find out,” he said. “It can happen to anybody, you know? This needs to stop.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville police at 617-625-1600 x 7226.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)