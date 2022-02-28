CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Institute of Technology students took to the streets Monday, protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calling on the school to continue taking action.

MIT announced is cutting all ties with Russia and ending a research program in Moscow. Students said they want to see more solidarity from the school, and many with Ukranian ties described living in fear for their families’ safety.

“My grandmother is currently in Kharkiv… she’s hiding in her cellar from the shelling and I haven’t heard from her in over an hour. And every call I get and every ping on my phone puts panic in my head,” said Ether Bezugla, who finally heard from her grandmother a few minutes later.

Sasha Horokh just moved to the Boston area from Ukraine in August and their 59-year-old father is still in Kyiv, making molotov cocktails for the first time in his life.

“It’s very painful. And it also makes me very angry. Because this should’ve never happened,” Horokh said.

Vlada Petrusenko also came from Ukraine in August. Her parents just fled Kyiv, but she says her friends are hiding in cellars across the city.

“They literally woke up from hearing their cities being bombed. Nobody should experience that,” Petrusenko said.



(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)