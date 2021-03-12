This popular restaurant chain is selling pizzas for $3.14 on Pi Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular restaurant chain is celebrating Pi Day on Sunday by selling pizzas for just $3.14.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill is offering guests a special deal on individual thin crust cheese “Pi” pizzas for dine-in or takeout.

The pizzas are said to be hand-stretched to 10 inches, and topped with a house-made sauce and a three-cheese blend of freshly shredded mozzarella, aged cheddar, and imported pecorino Romano.

Customers should ask their server for the “Pi Day Pizza” in order to get the offer.

UNO locations in Massachusetts include Attleboro, Bellingham, Braintree, Dedham, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Leominster, Millbury, Revere, Springfield, Sturbridge, Swampscott, Westborough, Worcester, and Wrentham.

