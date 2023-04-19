BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer shot two dogs, killing one and injuring the other after the animals attacked another officer on Wednesday, according to authorities.

7NEWS later spoke with the owner of the dog who was killed, who said he was devastated by the incident.

“I’ve had him since he was six weeks [old],” the man said. “This really hurts me.”

The man said police were arresting his brother on Wednesday afternoon. He also said his family tried to warn officers about the dogs.

“We kept telling them ‘There’s dogs in the house,’” the man said, adding that the dogs were in a locked bathroom.

The man said they told police “Don’t go in the house and if you do go in the house, please don’t open that bathroom door. They don’t know you.’”

The Boston Police Department said the officers were at a property on Michigan Avenue to arrest a person known to have multiple arrest warrants.

Police said the two dogs attacked an officer after police placed the suspect in custody, leading to a second officer firing their weapon.

Authorities said both officers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors described the incident on Wednesday afternoon as detectives continued to work on scene.

“I’m watching this whole thing happen – blood everywhere, everything, it was just crazy” one resident said.

Part of Michigan Avenue remained blocked off Wednesday night as an investigation continued.

In the meantime, the owner of the dog who was killed said he is left with many questions.

“He wasn’t aggressive,” the man said. “He was just protective of the house because he didn’t know them in the house. That’s why we told them not to go in the house.”

