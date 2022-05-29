WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At a vigil Sunday for a 5-year-old killed by a car in Worcester, the girl’s mother and local officials called for action to prevent further deaths.

Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother were struck by a car while crossing Stafford Street in Worcester earlier in the month. The crash, which remains under investigation, left Asare-Yeboah in the ICU and she died last week.

“The last month has been very uncertain. When she was in the ICU, we kept praying, we were hoping she would wake up,” said Asha Nyarki Asare, Candice’s mother.

Asha is now in a wheelchair and has trouble sleeping because of the trauma of the crash and losing her daughter, she said. Asha and dozens of community members came to a vigil at the scene of the crash Sunday and city councilor Etel Haxhiaj said the city needs to prevent future deaths.

“To have a five-year-old cross the street and lose her life, it’s a preventable tragedy,” Haxhiaj said. “As a parent, as a resident, as a city councilor, I just cannot accept any more deaths in our city streets. Whether they are young people, whether they depend on walking, or someone in a wheelchair or someone visually impaired, this should bring urgency to everyone.”

“If something could be done, more education on speeding, lights, anything that would be safe for other kids so they don’t go through what I’m going through. Other families don’t have to go through what I’m going through right now,” Asha said.

