‘This should not be tolerated’: Elderly woman killed, 2 men injured in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Mattapan Saturday that left an elderly woman dead and two men injured.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Mattapan St. just before 5 p.m. found an elderly woman with life-threatening injuries and two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

The elderly woman, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, Police Commissioner William G. Gross said the woman was not the intended target, calling her “an innocent woman who was struck by gunfire.”

“Our neighborhoods are better than this,” Gross said. “This is a time when we bond together and show people that this should not be tolerated.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “I want to offer this family our condolences, but one of them said, ‘we’re sick and tired of prayers,’ and they’re absolutely right. They deserve accountability.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

Gross said, “Let’s get this family justice. Let’s get her some justice.”

