BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two Green Line trolleys collided injuring at least 25 people, MBTA officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash which occurred along Commonwealth Avenue near the Agganis Area around 6 p.m. and transported the victims to area hospitals. Firefighters confirmed that all 25 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the trolley was among those transported.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said that for reasons still unknown, one trolley rear-ended another and the force of the collision derailed the train cars causing significant damage to the infrastructure.

“We will obviously get to the bottom of this. This shouldn’t happen and we will find out why it happened and we will ensure that it won’t happen again,” Poftak said. “As a tertiary matter, once we are satisfied that we have all the information we need from the scene behind us, we will begin the process of rerailing the vehicles and also making any repairs to the infrastructure that needs to be made.”

Service between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore has been suspended indefinitely as crews work to investigate the cause of the collision.

Eastbound B Branch trains will stop running at Packard’s Corner and commuters are urged to use Route 57 bus in its place.

Most of Commonwealth Avenue near the Agganis Arena was shut down in the area as crews worked to assess the incident.

Update for trolley accident at Commonwealth Av & Pleasant St… we have a count of 23 patients transported by multiple EMS agencies. No life threatening injuries reported at this time. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/qWx7s7SUuj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2021

Brian Sirman who is visiting Boston from Nashville, Tennessee was on the second train at the time of the crash and said there was no warning prior to the collision.

“All of a sudden the train just jerked forward really quickly. It was like the worst amusement park ride you can imagine,” he said. “I was luckily in pa seat that was facing forward so the seat kind of caught me. I didn’t fall down but everyone who was standing, people who were sitting in the seats facing the sides all ended up on the floor. People were crying after that and a lot of people went to the hospital.”

Sirman told 7NEWS a woman who was sitting behind him may have seriously injured her shoulder.

“One girl hit her head so she had an ice pack on it. I think one guy sprained his wrist,” he said. “The worst that I saw was the girl — I think she did something to her shoulder and she looked pretty badly beaten.”

No further details have been released.

Green Line B Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing B Branch trains between Kenmore and Washington St due to a collision involving two Green Line trains near Babcock Street. https://t.co/zFjqHfMH8q — MBTA (@MBTA) July 30, 2021

