FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Renegades are set to leave Gillette Stadium this Thursday to fly in style toward another national championship.

With a score of 63 to 3, the destiny of New England’s premier women’s tackle football team was sealed.

“I’m proud of our team, and I think we’re trying to set the bar for professionalism in the sport,” said owner Molly Goodwin.

The defending Division 1 champions of the Women’s Football Alliance have been around for the past seven years though they were known by other names before that.

With two national championships in their pockets, the team is looking for another.

“When you have that solid foundation, it’s easy to build upon year after year after year, and the success is inevitable,” wide receiver Adrienne Smith said.

For her, this is a dream come true.

“From the time I was 3-years-old, I was the little girl who wanted to play organized, professional, tackle football,” Smith said.

The team that usually plays in Revere on Thursday mornings will depart for Canton, Ohio. Thanks to one of the biggest names in the NFL, they will be wheels up in style.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to loan the team plane for the departure.

“What that means to me is that this team is doing all the right things professionally on the field and off the field to put the best product that we can out there for women’s football,” Goodwin said.

With a big weekend on tap for the Renegades, the women in this sport are excited for the opportunity to show off the pure passion they have been displaying for decades.

“We pay to play. It comes out of our own pockets. All of us are employed. We have some other type of job, sometimes multiple jobs. In order to feed the passion that we have,” Smith said.

While in Canton, Kraft has also arranged for the team to tour the Football Hall of Fame.



