(WHDH) — A tiny town that’s up for sale in Tennessee could be yours for less than the average price of an apartment in Boston.

The small town of Water Valley is made up of four general stores that were built prior to 1900 and a stock barn. It’s being sold for $725,000, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

The town sits on seven acres of land along the “beautiful” Leiper’s Creek, the listing said.

Realtor.com

Two of the buildings have updated wiring and plumbing, though there are only three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the lot.

The town also comes with its own road, parking and picnic spaces, and is surrounded by mulberry trees.

Realtor estimates that the town will come with a monthly payment of $2,743. Rent Café estimates that the average rent for an apartment in Boston is $3,487.

