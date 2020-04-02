This US city is dishing out $1K fines to residents caught in public without a mask

As the number of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases continues to climb on a daily basis in states across the country, some officials are resorting to drastic measures in an effort to curb the spread of the potentially deadly disease.

Every resident over the age of 5 in the city of Laredo, Texas, is required to wear a mask in public or face a fine of up to $1,000, KTRK-TV reports.

Anyone caught not covering their nose and mouth will be slapped with the misdemeanor fine, according to the news outlet.

If you’re not sick with coronavirus, global health authorities say masks are not needed.

Despite that, most members of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force have come to agree that Americans should begin wearing face coverings in public and could issue formal guidance on the matter soon.

