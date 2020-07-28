‘This virus kills’: Walsh warns of dangers of large gatherings as US COVID deaths surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday urged Bostonians to avoid large gatherings until further notice after 1,000 people died from coronavirus every day for four straight days last week.

Walsh reminded the public that the COVID-19 virus can be deadly for people of all ages after Bay State Cruise Company hosted a crowded cruise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Photos of their vessel Provincetown II showed hundreds of people crowding the upper deck during the cruise.

“Gatherings like that are extremely dangerous right now,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall. “For four consecutive days, we had 1,000 Americans die due to COVID-19 and we have had our own challenges. Over 7,000 Bostinains have died due to COVID-19…Our numbers right now are trending in the right direction.”

Boston and state officials have since sent a cease and desist order to the cruise company, telling them to stop such operations immediately.

“It is incumbent upon businesses and individuals not to put yourself in a dangerous situation,” Walsh said. “If you put yourself in a dangerous situation, this virus kills.”

Walsh also warned that young children and healthy individuals have died from the virus, not just older people with preexisting conditions.

“If you look around the country, we don’t want to be one of these other cities or other states,” Walsh said. “That cruise going out in the harbor was not well thought out…It’s very important that we stay very vigilant right now about keeping our numbers down.”

Walsh asked all Bostonians to limit cookouts and backyard gatherings to close friends and family so social distancing can be practiced.

He also stated that the pandemic is far from over in Boston.

“If we were in a sporting event, we’re probably half time,” Walsh said. “We still have another 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 months to go.”

