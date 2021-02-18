‘This was a foreseeable problem’: Software developer weighs in on vaccine website crash

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arlington mother and software developer who came up with a streamlined way to register for a vaccine online said the state should have been ready for all of the web traffic it saw on Thursday.

Olivia Adams said it was predictable that the state’s vaccine scheduling website might have issues Thursday morning when a million more people became eligible to sign up to get a shot.

“This was a foreseeable problem. When the governor says, ‘Alright, everyone who’s 65 and older’ or the other groups that are now eligible can sign on at 8 a.m. and see a bunch of slots, and that’s what everybody’s going to do,” Adams said.

To better prepare for the uptick in demand, Adams said the state should have turned to other solutions.

“We have so many cloud solutions, like Amazon Web Services and Google and all of these companies that are dedicated to providing resources to web developers to make sites that can handle traffic like this,” Adams said.

She recently gained attention after a family member had trouble using the state signup site. That issue prompted the 28-year-old mother on maternity leave to create her own page, pulling information from government sites and private businesses.

Adams said on Thursday morning her own web page saw a boost in the amount of people trying to use it.

“Even though I wasn’t able to provide information on the state-sponsored locations, they were able to find a location with their availability not sponsored by the state that was listed on my website and get an appointment booked,” she said.

