‘This was my best friend’: Husband mourns loss of wife struck, killed by car in Brockton

BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — The husband of the 32-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a car in Brockton Saturday is mourning the loss of his best friend.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 9 p.m. for a report of a female pedestrian struck by a vehicle during a two-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Legion Parkway.

Arnold Vanleer told 7News his wife ran out to the store after eating dinner when he heard a loud bang and ran outside to see what happened.

“I heard someone that was over there say someone is pinned up against the wall, someone got hit, and the first thing I thought of was, ‘it’s my wife,'” Arnold Vanleer recalled.

Officials rushed Patrice Vanleer to Brockton Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police officers drove Arnold Vanleer to the hospital, where doctors gave him the devastating news.

“I still can’t take it or believe it because this was my best friend, the person that took care of me,” Arnold Vanleer said. “She was always giving and helping others as well. Anytime someone needed something, she would give the shirt off of her back to help people.”

The drivers of both of the cars involved in the crash remained on scene. They sustained minor injuries and were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

