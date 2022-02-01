(WHDH) — A 99-year-old woman from South Dakota proved that it’s never too late to learn a new skill.

Edyth, who has lived with physical disabilities her whole life, was able to check off skiing from her bucket list.

Her grandson, Austin Pearce, said that “She’s been limited with physical disabilities all her life, so this isn’t something she’s been able to do.”

However, the nonprofit organization Ski for Light helped make Edyth’s dream a reality by giving her a guide to help her down the ski trail.

“This was wonderful,” she said. “I think everybody should do it even though it’s real bumpy.”

Edyth is set to turn 100 years old in March.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)