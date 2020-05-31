‘This won’t stop:’ Hundreds march to Boston Common to protest George Floyd’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people marched from City Hall to Boston Common Sunday, demanding justice after George Floyd died after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck.

“Until we get justice for George Floyd and all the people who have been affected by the same circumstances, this won’t stop,” said marcher Nomase Iyamy.

The crowd gathered at City Hall before marching through the city’s streets, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Say his name, George Floyd.” One officer has been charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

“It’s unfair and the injustice that’s happening can’t happen anymore,” said Nhy Lemus.

The march ended at Boston Common, where protesters took a knee and had a moment of silence before hearing from speakers. Iyamy said he was glad to see so many people come out.

“It’s a beautiful thing to have so many people [who are] not necessarily affected by what I go through, what my family goes through, what my friends go through, here supporting us,” Iyamy said. “I believe we need more things like this to happen so people can hear us, finally.”

