MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has completed his federal prison sentence, but still remains in federal custody.

Lane, 41, was convicted in 2022 of violating Floyd’s civil rights when he was murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Lane was sentenced in 2022 to 2.5 years in federal prison.

Lane was convicted earlier that year on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and was sentenced to three years. Two of those years were served concurrently with his federal sentence, which ended on Feb. 26, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed with WCCO that they are contracting with the bureau to house Lane while he completes his incarceration period for his Minnesota sentence. He is scheduled to be released from his Minnesota sentence to supervision on Aug. 20. His sentence will expire on Aug. 20, 2025.

Lane was serving his sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson had originally recommended for Lane to be sent to Duluth’s Federal Prison Camp, but the bureau decided on Englewood in part due to concerns for Lane’s safety.

