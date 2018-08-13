LONDON (WHDH) — The Duchess of Sussex’s father is coming clean about staged paparazzi pictures he took before his daughter’s royal wedding.

Thomas Markle says that he lied to Prince Harry over the fake photos and hung up on him when confronted, USA Today reported.

Markle allegedly told Harry he was being fitted for a hoodie; however, the fake paparazzi photos show him being measured for his wedding suit and reading up on the royal family.

In an interview, Markle says he was hurt that Meghan said he would not be allowed to give a speech at the wedding.

He did not walk Meghan down the aisle on May 19 as he recovered from heart surgery.

