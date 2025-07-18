BOSTON (WHDH) - For the lucky few who were in the right place at the right time, a Friday afternoon at Faneuil Hall meant getting up-close and personal with not one, but two music stars.

Thomas Rett and Teddy Swims brought a surprise acoustic set to the Boston landmark on Friday afternoon ahead of their big show this weekend.

For an hour they serenaded tourists, shoppers, and locals alike.

The pop-up show gave Brooklyn Perry a little extra bang for her buck.

She came in from Connecticut for a different concert last night.

“I was not expecting this today,” she said. “Had a group concert last night and now a free concert today.”

Whether you’re a fan or a new-found fan, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better way to enjoy a beautiful summer Friday in Boston.

For those who missed this afternoon’s surprise show, you could still be in luck.

Teddy Swims and Thomas Rett are playing Fenway Park tomorrow night.

