‘Those are best friends’: Cat, dog duo looking for new home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Whoever said cats and dogs can’t get along has clearly never met Kitty and Leila.

The tabby cat and chihuahua are so close that they were dropped off at the MSPCA adoption center in Jamaica Plan in the same carrier.

“We thought, ‘Oh, is that a cat. Is it a rabbit. What is it.’ Turns out it was a dog and a cat together, snuggling,” said MSPCA Boston Adoption Center Associate Director Anna Rafferty-Fore. “They really, really love each other.”

The lovable duo is being put up for adoption because their owners are moving and can’t bring them along.

Workers at the MSPCA are trying to find them the same owner, because, well, they’re best friends.

“It’s kind of nice that these two came in with a little readymade package and kind of a good support system,” said.

Leila, 2, is the shyer of the two and takes a little while to cozy up to people, while Kitty, 6, takes just about everything in stride.

“If it were just him he would go anywhere but he’d prefer to stay with Leila and meet her exacting specifications,” said.

Workers say it could be challenging to find them a home together, especially since Boston landlords can be particular about how many animals a rentor can have, but they say they’ll work hard to keep them as a package deal.

“When they love each other this much to the point where their owner knew they’d be more comfortable in a carrier together on the way here, those are best friends. We want to keep them together if we can,” said.

Kitty and Leila are available for adoption starting Friday, and they’re going out the same way they came in: together.

“I want them to find just the most loving home in the world,” said.

If you’re interested in adopting Kitty and Leila, email the MSPCA adoption center.

