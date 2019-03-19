Those who visit the Boston Public Library can now enjoy aptly-named handcrafted cocktails

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who frequent the Boston Public Library will now have a chance to enjoy handcrafted tea-infused cocktails with their favorite piece of literature.
Starting on Wednesday, the library’s Map Room Tea Lounge will debut a revamped menu, along with an array of drinks named after historic literary icons.
The library is referring to its news offerings as a “tea experience with a twist.”
The aptly-named cocktails include the “Tequila Mockingbird, “Catcher in the Rye,” “War & Peace,” “1984,” “All that Jazzmine,” “Dorian Gray,” and the “Green Light,” according to the lounge’s official menu.
All of the cocktails are priced at $12.
An assortment of cheeses, snacks, soups, and desserts will also be offered.
The Map Room will be open from 3 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sundays.
