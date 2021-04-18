Though Marathon postponed, some running full race route

BOSTON (WHDH) - Even though Boston will see a second Patriots Day in a row without the Marathon, some runners still hit the course over the weekend and volunteers said the race’s spirit will continue.

The Boston Marathon has been moved to October and will have limited crowds and racers, with many running virtually. But Mara Worle didn’t want to wait, and ran the entire 26.2 mile course Sunday, crossing the finish line on Boylston Street.

“It was absolutely perfect. Weather was perfect, I had the perfect posse to help me out,” Worle said. “We’re amazing. We’re Boston strong, and I’m really proud to be here.”

Supporter Alix Morrison said Boston isn’t the same without the full Marathon.

“It’s a bummer, usually I have family in town this time of year and a family member who has run it the past couple years now. To not have that… it’s too bad,” Morrison said.

But he and others came out to cheer Worle on and remember victims of the Marathon bombing, and said they’ll be back in the fall for the official race.

“People are so committed to this race,” said Tim Wallace, a 15-year Boston Marathon volunteer. “The Boston Marathon is very, very, very special. It’s the oldest continuous marathon in the world, it’s the grandaddy of them all, and it’s the one that everybody… it’s the top of their list.”

