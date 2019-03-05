‘Though the odds were against us, God was not’: Crosses, Bibles unharmed in WV church blaze

GRANDVIEW, WV (WHDH ) — A West Virginia Fire Department is crediting a higher power with the miraculous discovery of undamaged crosses and Bibles inside a burned out church.

Fire crews responding to a structure fire at Freedom Ministries Church on Grandview, West Virginia early Sunday morning were forced to evacuate the building because of the extreme heat, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Though odds were against us, God was not,” the post read, adding, “Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt!”

The post has since been shared more than 35,000 times.

