Though tiger has tested positive, experts say pets should be safe from coronavirus

With the news of the New York tiger testing positive for COVID-19, there’s a lot of questions pet owners are now asking about the transmission of the virus.

Veterinary experts tell 7 News your pets should be safe during this epidemic. They say while there are a couple of dogs and cats, outside the U.S. that tested positive for the virus, the animals had little signs or symptoms. The dogs and cats also lived with people who tested positive.

“I think the big thing to learn from this from all the million cases of COVID-19 worldwide and we’ve just seen a handful of animals test positive and that really that it be of minimal concern that our pets will be negatively affected by this nor can pets spread it,” said Dr. Lori Teller, who is on the board of directors of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

She adds this should not be cause for alarm.

The Center for Disease Control says, “At this time there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can become sick with or spread COVID-19.”

But if you’re sick or symptomatic with the virus the CDC recommends that you “avoid direct contact with pets, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, sleeping in the same location, and sharing food.”

“If you are sick you need to be in one part of the house, the animals should be on the other part the certainly a healthy member of the household should be the one responsible for the pets care,” Teller said.

Experts warn there’s no reason for a pet pandemic panic.

“We really don’t want to see a mass panic, where people let their animals loose or dump them at the shelter, the risk is so low. We know the role pets play in our own health and mental well-being we want that to continue. The coronavirus pandemic will pass hopefully soon and these pets will go on to bring us so much joy and so much benefit,” Teller said.