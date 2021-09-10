PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the passengers on board the Cape Air flight that went down in Provincetown Thursday spoke out about the terrifying ordeal as she left the hospital hours later.

Autumn Kerr said she was headed to Provincetown from Ohio to speak at a healthcare conference. Her Cape Air flight hit bad weather on the way to the runway and she was one of 7 passengers on board when they went down in the woods off Race Point.

Everyone survived and some were pulled from the wreckage by park rangers.

“All of a sudden we just hit the ground and the trees, and it burst into flames in the front, and then the right side burst into flames,” she recalled.

Kerr suffered burns on her hands, feet, and forehead and said she is still scared after being pulled from the wreckage of the burning plane.

“I ripped the seat out and I turned it around and used it as a shield from the flames, and then I couldn’t get the seatbelt out and everyone was gone. I was like please get my seatbelt off,” she said.

Though she was trapped and surrounded by flames, she credits the pilot for saving her life.

“I think that because we were the last, he came back and unbuckled it,” she said. “He looked pretty injured because I saw him on the gurney when I went to my ambulance.”

A recent cancer survivor, Kerr says she lost a close friend in a plane crash years ago.

“I saw the plane and was not thrilled about it because it’s a little plane. And 20 years ago my best friend died in a plane crash in a plane just like that,” she said.

Kerr said she is amazed that she’s alive but still shaken.

“I’m tired. I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep, but I am tired,” she said. “That’s all I want to do is hug my husband, hug my child. I just thought for sure I was gonna die there.”

Kerr’s husband is driving down to Massachusetts from Ohio to pick up his wife who is now too scared to fly home.

