MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A huge tree crashed down on the roof of a home in Milton overnight, narrowly missing a young child who fast asleep inside.

Strong winds from the nor’easter uprooted the tree around 2 a.m. and sent it toppling on a section of the roof directly above a 3-year-old girl’s bedroom.

“It was really scary,” homeowner Colleen McCarthy said. “I actually thought it was an earthquake.”

McCarthy, who immediately ran upstairs to check the damage, say she is thankful her daughter was not injured.

“We feel very lucky and blessed because the big branch missed her window by inches,” McCarthy said.

The roof sustained minor damage but the home was not structurally compromised.

