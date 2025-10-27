CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of residents from Boston and surrounding communities joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease Sunday at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Cambridge.

The annual walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. An estimated 4,000 participants attended the walk at North Point Park with a total fundraising goal of $1.4 million.

Participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers carried flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

