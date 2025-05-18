WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people turned out Saturday for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk at Polar Park in Worcester, one of hundreds of walks occurring across the globe. 7NEWS is a proud partner of Best Buddies.

The Friendship Walk is the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

More than 50,000 participants at 80 events worldwide walked to support the Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces, and communities. The organization’s mission is to make the world more welcoming to people with IDD — one friendship, one job, and one life-changing connection at a time.

The event at Polar Park featured fun and games, mascot appearances, balloon twisters, ballpark snacks, an inclusive talent showcase, and more.

Learn more and donate: https://www.bestbuddies.org/mari/friendship-walk

