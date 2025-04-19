LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Lexington on Saturday morning to view a reenactment of the Battle of Lexington, the first engagement of the Revolutionary War.

The recreation was one of many events planned in Lexington this weekend. The powerful portrayal, which kicked off at 5:15 a.m. to coincide with the start of the actual skirmish on April 19, 1775, drew area residents, families, and history buffs.

“You think of what they sacrificed, they sacrificed everything,” one of the recreators told 7NEWS of those who died.

And those visiting to mark the occasion said it the powerful portrayal was a moving experience.

“You think of the bravery these people had, it’s wonderful. I have sons and a husband and to think of them going off in the backyard and fighting, they were brave,” one visitor said.

The reenactors said they practiced for hours to get the battle just right and were amazed at the patriotic response from the crowd, which showed those gathered were honoring the memories of the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

