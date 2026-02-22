BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of esports fans attended the Rocket League Championship Series — the official global circuit of one the world’s most watched esports — at Boston University’s Agannis Arena on Saturday.

The event is bringing the most elite teams from around the globe for a live competition of Rocket League, described as “soccer with rocket-powered cars,” all vying for a $350,000 prize. The Boston Major is the first global stop of the 2026 season and one of only a handful of international RLCS events hosted in the U.S. this year.

BLAST Chief Business Officer Leo Matlock said, “It’s a great thing to host big events like this .. the world’s best players Come from all around the world competing.. it’s the best of video gaming and the best of esports all put together.”

Among the winnters from Saturday’s game was a team from France.

Player Alexis “Zen” Bernier said, “I’m pretty happy .. not a bad team and we go to top 4.”

