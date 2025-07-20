BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 2,000 people gathered at Ryan’s Playground in Mattapan on Saturday for the 24th annual “Scoops & Hoops” event, which featured Celtics legend Dana Barros and New Edition’s Ron Devoe.

The charity event benefits Youth in Crisis, a local nonprofit group that works to help protect Boston’s youth from violence. The yearly tournament and family-friendly event sees a collecting of teams, ages 15-45, hit the courts for a day of spectating, food, and fun for a cause.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/yicmyouth/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)