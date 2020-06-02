Thousands attend vigil in memory of George Floyd outside Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of protesters held a “die-in” in Boston to protest the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans, before marching through the streets to hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday.

The vigil was organized by the groups Black Lives Matter Boston and Violence In Boston, and is set to take place in front of Shattuck Hospital where speakers are delivering impassioned addresses to the crowd next to photos of the fallen including Michael Brown, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Organizers said they are pushing for police reform and laws to change, including a federal ban on chokeholds.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)