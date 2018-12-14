Thousands attend wake for fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – Thousands of first responders from across the region gathered at St. John’s Catholic Church in Worcester Friday to say their goodbyes to fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, who lost his life while battling a five-alarm blaze earlier this month.

The 36-year-old from Shrewsbury died after becoming trapped on the second floor of a Lowell Street home early Sunday morning. He is survived by his parents, his brother, and his 9-year-old daughter, Ava.

Funeral services will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., also at St. John’s followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.

Community members have gathered outside the firehouse throughout the week to pay respects to Roy with a memorial.

Roy’s fellow fighters say he’ll be remembered for his love of the job and the desire for helping others.

“He was a wonderful person, passionate, he loved the job,” Deputy Chief Martin Dyer said. “He was a great firefighter and we will remember his sacrifice.”

