BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of demonstrators filled Boston Common Saturday to protest the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade and to ensure abortion rights in Massachusetts.

A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion has indicated a majority of justices will overturn the decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide, and Saturday saw protests across the country. Massachusetts legislators passed a law in 2020 ensuring abortion would be legal in the state if Roe is overturned and Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey said she would ensure abortion rights in Massachusetts.

“I don’t care what Congress does. I don’t care what the court issues,” Healey said. “I will never ever enforce and abortion ban in the state of Massachusetts. Are you kidding me?”

But demonstrators said that doesn’t protect other citizens, and that abortions cost upward of $750 in the state.

“A right is not a right if you can’t pay for it or if it depends on where you live,” said Kate Glynn of the Abortion Rights Fund of Western Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)