Thousands celebrate Biden’s victory in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands marched through the streets of Boston Saturday to celebrate President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Boylston Street was shut down for hours as celebrants gathered at Boston Common and the State House, where some pro-Trump protesters also gathered.

Other residents gathered by the hundreds in Copley and Nubian squares. Many passing motorists snarled in traffic honked in support of the partiers.

