BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of thousands of Boston-area residents descended on the North End on Sunday to take part in the closing ceremony of the Fisherman’s Feast, an annual Italian festival that was started in 1910 by immigrants from Sciacca Sicily.

The festivities wrapped up with the annual Flight of the Angel, during which a child dressed an angel is suspended over the crowd and statue of the Virgin Mary.

Giovani Ruscito, who moved to Boston from Italy, says he attends the event every year because it means so much to his family.

“I love it that they carry the tradition, I don’t want to see it die, I want to see the tradition go on with the young kids,” he said.

Learn more: http://fishermansfeast.com/events.html

