BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people celebrated Juneteenth across Boston on Saturday after two years of virtual events.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and was declared a federal holiday last year. At Hyde Park, community leaders told crowds that while slavery was officially ended with the freeing of slaves in Galveston, Texas, the U.S. is still facing its effects.

“Even though we have so many problems in our community because of the legacy of slavery, we’re still moving on and the struggle continues,” said minister Rodney Muhammad.

At Franklin Park, families enjoyed music and shopped at tents set up by Black-owned businesses.

“I think it’s very important to support Black businesses because that is how we create generational wealth,” said Lisa Muhammad. “Our children are just 30 percent of the population, but they are 100 percent the solution.”

Attendees said they were glad so many people came out to celebrate their community.

“Everybody is getting along, happy with their families, that’s all that matters, you know?” said Stephanie Gordon.

