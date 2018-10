BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands gathered for Boston’s prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta on Saturday.

The annual two-day rowing competition is the largest and one of the most popular in the world.

Thousands of men and women competed, with even more spectators lining the river.

The second day of races starts just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

