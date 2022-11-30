Thousands of people are expected to attend a welcome ceremony for the Prince and Princess of Wales outside Boston City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

William and Kate are expected to arrive for the event around 4 p.m. City officials said it is residents’ best chance to see the royals in person.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be welcomed by Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy. The mayor’s office said everyone is welcome to attend rain or shine.

Security will be tight in the city for the high-profile visitors, city officials said. Traffic will be tough and parking around the city will be limited.

William and Kate are making the trip to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony at MGM Music Hall in Fenway on Friday. To celebrate this week’s climate focus, several city buildings including the Government Center T Station are lit green ahead of the royal visit.