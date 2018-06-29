Thousands expected to rally in Boston against immigration policies on Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters fired up over President Trump’s immigration policies have already made their voices heard in Washington D.C. On Saturday, thousands are expected to do the same on Boston Common, and in dozens of cities and towns across Massachusetts.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says officers will be monitoring the event from start to finish.

“We’ll be out there not so much in force, but on bicycles,” he said. “We’ll have a low-key approach. We don’t anticipate any issues.”

The American Civil Liberties Union is among the groups organizing the march from Boston City Hall to the Common.

“We need to fight in the courts and on the streets,” ACLU staff lawyer Laura Rotolo said. “This issue is not over by a long shot just because of the executive order.”

The march is part of what Protesters are calling a “National Day of Action.”

Many are outraged over immigrant families who have not yet been reunited. They’re also calling for changes in state law, so people living here illegally are given more protections.

“The president hears people, Congress hears people, our state legislature hears people,” Rotolo said. “When we speak out, change really does happen.”

Protesters last week rallied outside and inside the Mass. State House, calling for changes in state law that would protect undocumented immigrants.

With temperatures expected to jump into the mid-90s on Saturday, Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston EMS and other staff will be on hand helping out. Walsh is not sure if he can make it, but he says someone from the city will be there.

“I’d like to see some action on immigration. I think it’s very clear on where we stand in Boston, as far as being an immigrant city,” he said. “We support our immigrant brothers and sisters. I think it’s important that we support them tomorrow.”

Police are urging those who plan on attending the rally to bring extra water and sunblock.

