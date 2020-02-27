Thousands from around globe flock to Boston for PAX East gaming convention amid growing coronavirus fears

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of international travelers have flocked to Boston for the start of the annual PAX East video gaming convention as coronavirus fears continue to escalate across the globe.

Event organizers say cleaning and sanitation efforts will be enhanced throughout the event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“We like to say that PAX is a celebration of all kinds of games for all kinds of gamers,” said Ryan Hartman, VP of Events. “With coronavirus being in front of everyone’s mind, we’re definitely doubling down. We want everyone to be safe and comfortable.”

The gaming convention is one of the largest in North America, attracting video game enthusiasts from all corners of the world.

Sony pulled out of the event last week, while other companies scaled back their presence amid growing worries about the virus and the threat it presents.

While some people could be seen sporting surgical masks, most gamers said they weren’t worried about the virus.

“I don’t care, I don’t think I’m gonna get anything,” one man told 7NEWS. “Coronavirus? Come on!”

Organizers have placed hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. Cleaning crews will routinely wipe down door handles and other surfaces.

“We’re following all the EPA and CDC recommended guidelines,” Hartman said. “We’re integrating all that stuff.”

Saturday is expected to draw the largest crowds of people.

