TORONTO (WHDH) — Thousands of people attended a vigil in Toronto Sunday to remember the victims of last week’s van attack.

Attendees gathered near the site where 10 people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and other leaders also attended the vigil.

Suspected attacker, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, is facing several attempted murder and first-degree murder charges.

The victims in the attack range in age from 22 to 94.

