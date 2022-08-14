BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade.

The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community.

Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing and waving flags while thousands lined the street celebrating.

