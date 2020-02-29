Thousands gather for Bernie Sanders rally on Boston Common ahead of Super Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents gathered on the Common on Saturday to hear from presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has separated from the pack as a front-runner after claiming victory in the first four primary states.

Sanders spoke with 7NEWS one-on-one as his attention shifts from South Carolina, which went to the polls Saturday, to Massachusetts and other states where residents will be casting critical votes on Super Tuesday.

“This is an attempt to get every vote we possibly can,” Sanders said of his decision to come to the Bay State on the day of the South Carolina primary.

“We hope to do well here and I think our agenda of speaking to the needs of working-class people, of creating a government and economy that works for all just not the few, I think that is resonating here in this state,” he said, adding, “I know the establishment is getting nervous, well, maybe they should get nervous — because we intend to take on Wall Street and the greed of the pharmaceutical industry, and the insurance companies, and we intend to deal with climate change in a very vigorous way.”

