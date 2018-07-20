Thousands gather for fallen Weymouth police sergeant’s funeral

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of police officers from across the country, along with loved ones, gathered Friday morning in Hanover at the funeral for a Weymouth police sergeant who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

More than 5,000 police officers and first responders silently filing into St. Mary of the Sacred Heart to pay respect to Michael Chesna were greeted at the door by his wife, Cindy, and his two children, Jack and Olivia.

The Honor Guard led officers through the streets to the church, where a funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Chesna’s brother-in-law, a captain in the Weymouth Police Department, delivered the eulogy and remembered the 42-year-old as a loving family man with a taste for expensive suits and shoes. His children took part in the presentation of gifts.

Chesna, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, will be taken to Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, where he will be laid to rest following the Mass.

He had served six years with the Weymouth Police Department and was an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

DONATION INFORMATION: Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

You can also donate to a GoFundMe, found here: https://www.gofundme.com/OfficerChesna

