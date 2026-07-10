BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a day the city has been waiting for all year – thousands of people have gathered to see Sail Boston’s Parade of Sail in Boston Harbor.

More than 50 ships from around the world will arrive as part of Sail250. During the event, visitors can step aboard the ships and take part in educational programs that focus on US and international maritime history.

The Mayflower II has departed from Plymouth and set sail for Boston to join the celebration.

The replica Mayflower will return and reopen in Plymouth next Saturday.

The USS Arlington made port at Black Falcon Terminal on Thursday.

It is named for Arlington, Virginia, and remembers the first responders who were on scene at the Pentagon on 9/11.

On Cape Cod, a fireboat shot its water cannons into the sky as dozens of tall ships made their way through the Cape Cod Canal.

Along with the Parade of Sail, Saturday marks the start of five days when visitors can board the ships. There will be fireworks on Saturday and Wednesday nights.

On Tuesday, the Sail Boston Cup will take place: a 5-on-5 soccer tournament in honor of the World Cup.

The ships depart on Thursday.

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