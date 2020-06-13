Thousands gather for vigil, march in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of protesters marched through Boston on Saturday to raise awareness about black trans rights and in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The demonstrators first gathered for a vigil in Franklin Park before marching to Nubian Square as part of a demonstration organized by Trans Resistance of Massachusetts, many of whom were carrying signs that read, “Black Trans Lives Matter.”

Money raised during the protest will benefit a program that provides housing for black trans people.

Massachusetts Transgender Emergency Fund Executive Director Chastity Bowick said that support is critical.

“Health and housing go hand in hand,” she said, “And you can’t have one without the other.”

