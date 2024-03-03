CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Calls for a ceasefire echoed through the streets of Cambridge on Saturday as thousands of people gathered together to rally in support of Palestinians and to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Boston Coalition for Palestine and representatives of the ‘Vote No Preference” campaign were on hand to demand the Biden Administration take more action to stop the fighting.

The protest came as US officials say humanitarian aid has been dropped into Gaza by three US transport planes. A total of 66 bundles containing 38,000 meals were dropped.

President Biden said the drops were the first of a series and that “nowhere nearly enough”” aid is entering Gaza.

