WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Thousands of people gathered in Waltham Friday to take part in funeral services for fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey.

By 9:30 a.m., the funeral procession was underway and people were beginning to file into Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted on Trapelo Road. Near 10 a.m., the hearse carrying Tracey’s casket arrived at the church after being led in the funeral procession by Tracey’s #448 police cruiser. The funeral began inside the church shortly after 10 a.m.

“Our hearts are broken for the Tracey family and we’re just here to support them,” one funeral attendee said earlier in the morning.

The funeral for Tracey is scheduled to include a full Catholic mass. Tracey’s brothers are expected to deliver his eulogy. Other family members including his daughter and godson are also scheduled to speak.

The funeral comes nine days after Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were killed on Dec. 6 in a crash on Totten Pond Road in Waltham.

The funeral, in turn, comes a day after large crowds gathered Thursday for Tracey’s wake.

The community has been grieving Tracey since his death, mourning a man who served Waltham’s police department for nearly three decades.

“He was a great, just an overall great person,” said Tracey’s cousin, John Kabey on Thursday.

“Tragic for the family, tragic for the department, tragic for all the community,” said Watertown Police Chief Justin Hanrahan.

Thursday’s wake included a law enforcement walkthrough involving agencies from across the region. With law enforcement set to gather again on Friday, Hanrahan continued in his comments.

“You have to go forward,” he said. “This is a job we have to show up for every day. Even when something tragic like this happens, we have to continue to do our jobs.”

Hanrahan further discussed the sense of camaraderie around services in Waltham, saying the sight of communities coming together “actually lifts your spirit to some extent.”

“When you see people coming from all over, officers coming from across the country, it does give you some pride in knowing there’s people that really care,” he said.

Authorities have accused Peter Simon, 54, of striking Tracey and Jackson before fleeing the scene last week.

Simon, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan next ditched his pickup truck, fled on foot and stole a police cruiser at knifepoint. Ryan said Simon led police on a chase in the stolen cruiser and was eventually taken into custody after crashing the cruiser on a dead-end road.

Simon was arraigned on multiple charges in connection with last Wednesday’s events and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Waltham police have continued their investigation, in the meantime, most recently asking anyone with relevant information or video to contact authorities.

Outside Waltham, mourners are set to gather again on Saturday in Cambridge for Roderick Jackson’s visitation and funeral at St. Paul AME church in Cambridge.

