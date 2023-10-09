BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people came together on Boston Common Monday to show solidarity with Israel after this weekend’s surprise attack by Hamas.

Fighting continued on Monday, days after the attack started on Saturday morning. Even thousands of miles from the violence, people in Boston were feeling the raw reality of the war.

“This is horrific,” one person said. “It’s terrifying for everybody here who knows someone, who feels the pain.”

“We haven’t been eating,” said Edita Kaplun, describing her experience in recent days. “We haven’t been sleeping.”

Kaplun has family members and friends in Israel.

“All my friends are texting me, I’ve been checking in with them every day,” Kaplun said. “And, when you don’t hear back from your friends for even an hour, you just kind of freak out and worry that something could have happened to them.”

Religious and community leaders spoke during Monday’s gathering in Boston, affirming the city’s connection to Israel.

“Boston stands with Israel,” one leader said.

“When the Boston Marathon was bombed 10 years ago, the MGH emergency teams had been trained by Israeli counterparts on how to respond to mass casualties,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “That training saved lives in Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts’ congressional delegation has been calling for the federal government to do more.

On Monday, though, emotions were running hot when Sen. Ed Markey seemed to call for an end to the violence.

“There must be a de-escalation of the current violence,” Markey said.

Markey’s comments were met with boos.

A short time later, there was a different response from Congressman Jake Auchincloss.

“De-escalation is not possible when they are taking hostages,” Auchincloss said. “And Israel did not ask America to de-escalate on Sept 12th, 2001.”

Auchincloss’ comments were met with cheers.

Organizers estimated at least 4,500 people attended Monday’s gathering on Boston Common.

Those speaking with 7NEWS — be them community members, religious leaders or community leaders — said their support for Israel will be unwavering regardless of whether the current fighting continues for days, weeks, months or longer.

